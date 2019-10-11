Web Presence: The World's First Online Weight Loss Program Founded By Chad Tackett is Almost 25 Years Old

Happy Valley, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / Chad Tackett is the founder of the very first online weight loss program. It is hard to believe Tackett's plan, Committed 100, will be twenty-five years old in 2020. It is tough enough to accept it is already twenty-four, for that matter.

Time sure does fly by when one online weight loss program turns into tens of thousands. It is a booming industry to this day and makes millions of dollars each year.

Chad Tackett is the one who started it all.

Chad is a personal health coach and creator of the Committed 100 program. In 1995, Chad launched his product to the digital world, and it changed the way people lost weight.

Tackett showed men and women of all shapes and sizes how to get to their ideal weight without becoming unhealthy in the process.

The Committed 100 program focuses on getting people feeling their best without having to give up the foods they love. Chad Tackett did not want women and men to have to endure further workouts and diets that fail. He knew how quickly weight loss could become an unwanted emotional rollercoaster ride on repeat. He wanted to make a change, and he did.

Before Committed 100, the only way overweight individuals could lose pounds was to go to their local gym, by yo-yo dieting, or relying on television workouts.

The launch of Committed 100 changed the entire weight loss industry. It is responsible for many success stories in more than one hundred countries around the world.

In only a few months, Chad Tackett's award-winning Committed 100 weight loss program, will be turning "two and a half decades" old.

Today, Chad Tackett works with a small, select group of clients. He provides them with custom-tailored weight loss plans and 24/7 expert support, daily motivation, and accountability. As a result, he has a client success rate of an unprecedented 87%.

Almost twenty-five years ago, Chad opened the online doors for newer weight loss companies with smartphone apps and fitness tracking stats.

Not only did Chad Tackett and Committed 100 help people across the globe get fit, but its online program offered the world much more.

While the program put a lot of people in shape, it was also shaping the future of the weight loss industry.

