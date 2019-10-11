SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article onimproving efficiency in pharma manufacturing through IoT technologies.

The latest technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) has attracted a vast majority of manufacturing companies to unlock its limitless potential. Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are no exception. They have realized the potential of IoT in revolutionizing the manufacturing process from drug discovery to manufacturing. With big data and advanced analytics, they can scrutinize massive amounts of data and improve manufacturing efficiency.

At SpendEdge, we understand the role of IoT in improving the efficiency of the pharma manufacturing process. Therefore, we have highlighted the role of IoT in pharma manufacturing.

IoT in Pharma Manufacturing

Connected Equipment

Despite the use of industrial automation and control technologies, the real-time status of equipment is not readily accessible for pharmaceutical companies to improve equipment effectiveness. IoT technology helps companies to maintain specific storage conditions and provide visibility into shop-floor activities, thereby, improving the efficacy of drug products.

Real-Time Visibility into Warehouse Operations

Managing warehousing operations is critical for pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to avoid product wastages and higher inventory costs. However, this becomes an arduous task for companies due to operations spread across vast geographies and high logistics costs. The use of IoT in the pharma supply chain can help firms report inconsistencies, monitor storage of sensitive medicines, and optimize warehouse floor space.

Controlling Cold Chain Conditions

Biologics are highly sensitive to storage conditions and carry strict temperature requirements. They are high-value items with shorter shelf lives and need to be handled carefully. IoT makes it possible to monitor the condition of such drugs and ensure ambient temperatures for them.

