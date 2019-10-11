Expanding its capabilities in data-driven marketing strategy, adtech and martech would strengthen Accenture Interactive's ability to help brands deliver hyper-relevant experiences at scale

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Sutter Mills, a French firm that specializes in developing and executing data-driven marketing strategies for clients. The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and would be subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

The acquisition would strengthen Accenture Interactive's ability to help brands, in France and throughout Europe, to leverage data to deploy innovative marketing strategies. The combination of Sutter Mills' and Accenture Interactive's expertise would enable companies to create hyper-relevant experiences at scale across all customer touchpoints.

Headquartered in Paris, Sutter Mills works with some of the most well-known French and European companies across various industries, including luxury goods, automotive and financial services, helping them develop more engaging relationships with their customers. The firm provides consulting and implementation services that enable clients to improve customer insights, increase the efficiency of their marketing strategies, and drive higher returns on their marketing investments. Sutter Mills has expertise in all major martech and adtech platforms, as well as deep expertise in implementing the technical infrastructures required to create hyper-relevant experiences.

"The acquisition of Sutter Mills would be a key step in our growth strategy," said Olivier Girard, country managing director of Accenture in France and Benelux. "Its expertise, combined with Accenture Interactive's leading capabilities in experience design and digital commerce, would further our ability to provide clients with the services they demand to support their evolving growth agendas. By helping companies better exploit data to create hyper-personalized interactions that influence consumers' buying decisions while enabling them to measure the return on their marketing investments, we can give chief marketing officers the tools needed to demonstrate their contribution to their companies' growth."

Claude Chaffiotte, head of Accenture Interactive in France and Benelux, added, "New growth engines are driven by a company's ability to create experiences that are unique to each of potentially millions of customers. This requires capturing and responding to customers' expectations in near real-time, with personalized messages delivered through relevant media. Sutter Mills's mastery of data, adtech and martech would enhance our ability to provide clients with these hyper-relevant experiences, enabling us to even better support our clients in achieving their growth objectives."

Sutter Mills founders Guillame Cardon, Oliver Mazeron and Xavier Cardon, said, "We created Sutter Mills to be a key business partner for companies by combining a deep understanding of their strategic business issues with strong expertise in adtech, martech, data analysis and artificial intelligence. The mastery of these domains is the reason why many brands have relied on us to support them in defining and executing their marketing strategies. Joining Accenture Interactive would be a fantastic opportunity for our teams to develop their expertise on larger scale and global initiatives, and we are excited about the new opportunities it would bring."

Sutter Mills would mark the second acquisition made by Accenture Interactive in France, following the 2017 acquisition of French digital commerce agency Altima. It would also represent Accenture's overall fifth acquisition in France in four years, following the acquisitions of OCTO Technology in 2016, Arismore and the aforementioned Altima in 2017, and Cirruseo in 2019.

