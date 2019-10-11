JORDAN BOLCH: Jordan Bolch: An Example of Pure Artistry

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / With songs like Blow up the Room, Welcome to L.A., and Prince Charming that will make you get up and groove, Jordan Bolch is a musician who is anticipated to be one of those artists who stands out from other artists in his generation.

At the young age of 33, Jordan is poised to be one of the most dynamic stars in the pop industry. Today he titled as Atlanta's most emerging artist, Jordan is fondly known as the local artist who has a worldwide following.

Jordan Bolch's creations are usually a fusion of Pop, R&B, and Electronic Dance Music. He is blessed with such a lustful voice that makes his songs feel incredibly soulful.

FAMILY AND FAMILY BUSINESS

RaceTrac Petroleum, Inc, founded by Carl Bolch, Sr., is an American Corporation whose headquarters are located in Atlanta, Georgia. The company operates a vast chain of gasoline service stations across various locations of the Southern United States.

Carl Bolch, Sr. inaugurated his first independent gasoline service station in St Louis, Missouri, in the year 1934. One of the largest private companies in the USA, RaceTrac Petroleum, was later on born in the year 1979. Currently, this company is operating over 750 gasoline stations and convenience stores.

Jordan Bolch is also a part of this family business and serves on the Board of Directors while his father, Carl Bolch, Jr. is the second generation CEO of the company. Jordan graduated from Southern Methodist University and received his Master's degree in business from Emory University. Later on, he worked as an Executive Director of Innovation at RaceTrac. He has an elder brother and three sisters.

CAREER

Jordan Bolch has partnered up with Richie Schwab from New Orleans and Patrick Collier, who are both super music producers. His first album, Slide, was launched in 2015.

Jordan's music is highly inspired by the music he has grown up listening to and the music he has himself been inspired by. From rock classics like Billy Joel, The Beach Boys, Elvis, and Paul McCartney to contemporary pop musicians like Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Michael Jackson, he has been encouraged by all of these legends to experiment with his recording styles.

Jordan Bolch continues to impress with his abilities as both a recording artist and a producer. What makes him stand out is that all that he creates is first played on the piano, and after that, it is electronically translated, which includes the bass section, drum layers/percussion layers, brass, orchestration, and woodwinds. Richie Schwab, Patrick Collier and Jordan Bolch complement each other very well, and are gifted musically. Richie is excellent with all the technicalities. They have together set up Jordan Bolch Studios, which is located in Buckhead, an upscale suburb in Atlanta. Patrick manages and operates newly established Auricle Studios in Studio City, California.

Jordan Bolch's latest album World Tour is a compilation of 13 songs. With every song, the energy level reaches a new high level. This album is mastered by Ted Jensen from Sterling Sounds in Tennessee. The audience very well receives the album. What is worth mentioning is that each of the songs consists of the very catchy hooks, and the quality of each mix is exquisite.

Jordan Bolch is an excellent example of a guy who, at a young age, has added many feathers to his cap. Juggling a business career with his writing and producing, Jordan continues to win hearts all over the world with his musical creations.

His videos and audio songs can be found on various musical platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. More information about Jordan Bolch can be found on https://jordanbolch.com and his app, which is available both on iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

