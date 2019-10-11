Web Presence: Larry O'Bryan of TPC-KY, Inc. Continues to Invest in New Technologies, Acquires Custom Software to Provide GE Appliances with QR Code Genealogy Tracking

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / TPC-KY CEO Larry O'Bryan recently committed to new technologies by investing in custom computer software to provide one of his biggest clients, GE Appliances, with QR code genealogy tracking for all U.S. manufactured appliances.

TPC-KY, Inc., a major label manufacturer, and supplier, invests in select new technologies that show promise for improving its efficiencies and the growing company's recent investment was a no-brainer, Larry O'Bryan said. In today's fast-paced business environment, investing in technology can propel a company to the head of the pack, he added.

Larry O'Bryan, CEO of TPC-KY, understands that investment in new technologies will not only maintain his growing company's relevance in the national marketplace but also help assure his current clients that TPC-KY is on the leading edge.

"As a value-added supplier, TPC-KY is proud to offer data management, custom printing software and advanced laser printing technology that is still being used by GE Appliances and many of our other customers," Larry O'Bryan said.

Pioneering Bar Codes

In 1989, TPC helped pioneer the "barcode age" at GE Appliances by offering custom-designed assembly forms printed on high-quality laser printers to help streamline the production of GE appliances.

The multi-part forms combined up to six individual labels imprinted with bar-coded serial numbers and model numbers used to track production figures at GE's appliance assembly plant and throughout their North American manufacturing facilities, vastly improving communication and efficiency, while contributing to increased profits.

TPC has enjoyed a solid business relationship with GE Appliances for three decades.

Larry O'Bryan and TPC-KY were honored earlier in 2019 at the annual GE Appliances President's Council Summit (held in Louisville) with a "Silent Warrior" award, recognizing outstanding national "suppliers who are best in their field and seamlessly execute on a daily basis."

QR Code Genealogy Tracking

QR (Quick Response) Codes have been around since 1994 - a year or so before the internet took off - although they took longer to gain a footing.

A QR code is a type of barcode that contains a matrix of dots. The QR code, usually about the size of a one-inch square or smaller, can be scanned using a QR scanner or with a smartphone that has a built-in camera, instantly revealing all kinds of information that links to websites, photos, maps and more.

In 2019, a full 30 years since its original collaboration with GE on barcoding, TPC-KY invested in QR Code Genealogy Tracking, an emerging technology that simplifies and integrates manufacturing processes. With a quick scan, operators on the manufacturing line can instantly learn details about an individual product, saving time and money, while improving safety and communication.

About Larry O'Bryan and TPC-KY, Inc.

Larry O'Bryan is the CEO of TPC-KY, Inc., which supplies labels for major manufacturers, including GE Appliances. In addition, TPC-KY is a key partner with Black & Decker, Thornton's and several other regional and national accounts

Larry O'Bryan also founded Pro-Active Media, leading to a successful career as a political media consultant and strategist in Louisville, Ky. His efforts directly resulted in helping elect over 200 elected officials.

For more information about TPC-KY, Inc., go to tpclabels.com. To learn more about Pro-Active Media, go to proactivemedia.com.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates "good things, for life" through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, GE Café™, GE Profile™, GE™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, owners have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, and water filtration systems.

For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.

