Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from 4 October to 11 October within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 3 and 25 September 2019.
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-10-04
FR0000130213
50000
19,7741
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-10-07
FR0000130213
50000
19,7322
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-10-08
FR0000130213
50000
19,6365
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-10-09
FR0000130213
50000
19,7984
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-10-10
FR0000130213
7129
19,8107
XPAR
Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.
LAGARDÈRE SCA
French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.6
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)
320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
