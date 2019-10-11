Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article that analyzes the future of the telecom industry in Europe

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005305/en/

As the telecom industry in Europe faces a mixed financial outlook driven by rapid change in technology, telecom service providers have reached a strategic crossroads. Due to the proliferation of new and advanced technologies and the data deluge, players in the European telecom industry are faced with shrinking profit margins that have hindered business growth.

Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn how analytics is set to transform the telecom landscape in Europe.

What is clear to us in our analysis of the future of the telecom industry in Europe is that, to gain a front-liner advantage and sustain the dynamic shifts, Europe's telcos cannot just afford to remain just passive observers, but are expected to take proactive measures to tackle the seismic shifts in business processes.

Analyzing the Future of Telecom Industry in Europe

1. Complex Business Models

With the growing need for mobile networking services, players in the telecom industry are expected to grow their market share by a considerable percentage through mobile networks and fixed-line networking services. As such, cost-cutting will hold a top spot in the business agenda of telecom companies.

Are you a telecom industry player? If yes, how is your company seeking to improve results today and in the future? Talk to our analytics experts to learn how we can help.

2. Changing Operating Models

Enhancing business operations to address network issues is poised to be the most prominent goal for businesses operating the European telecom industry. But to improve network quality and the quality of services rendered, it's crucial to proactively address customer needs. This requires businesses to change their operating models and adopt suitable strategies to sustain a competitive position.

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and discover the true potential of analytics and cognitive technologies in transforming business landscapes.

3. Holistic Approach to Telecom Analytics

The European telecom industry is on the cusp of a major transformation and is changing faster than ever owing to the rapid developments in technology and business processes. Legacy revenue systems that are driven by over-the-top (OTT) service providers will disappear, forcing operators to consider new strategies to address customer needs and identify new revenue streams.

Want comprehensive insights on the future of the European telecom industry? Get in touch to learn more about our solutions.

Recent Articles:

Pros and Cons of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Quantzig

Checklist For Selecting the Right Data Analytics Solutions Provider

How Marketing Analytics Solutions Help Revamp Brand Image?

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005305/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455