Internet Marketing Company: What Are The Penalties For Driving Without Insurance

Carrying an active auto insurance is mandatory for every person driving in the United States. Failing to oblige the laws will determine the authorities to take action and apply a series of penalties. Before dropping coverage, it is wise to check cheaper alternatives. Driving without insurance is never a good option. Find out more and get free quotes from http://compare-autoinsurance.org/ .

All states, except New Hampshire, will apply penalties for drivers caught driving without insurance. In New Hampshire, auto insurance is not required by the state. However, it is recommended to get liability coverage.

For all other states, the penalties include fines, license points, license suspension, community service, and even jail . It all depends on the severity of the crime and the state's laws. Logically, being caught without insurance for a second or a third time will bring more severe penalties.

Fines. This is the most common penalty. There is a huge difference for fines, ranging from $25 in Alabama, up to $5000 in Massachusetts. In some states, it is cheaper to get at least the minimum required coverage than to get a ticket.

Car impoundment. Police officers have the authority to impound the car until the fine is paid and the driver gets proper insurance. There is a time limit for paying fine, getting coverage and reclaiming the car. When the time expires, the police can even crush the car.

License suspension. In 44 states, the license will be suspended for driving without insurance. After paying the fees, getting insurance, the driver will also have to pay for reinstating the license. The total costs can reach several thousands of dollars. Plus, drivers will be required to carry SR-22

Being involved in an at-fault accident while driving without insurance . Causing an accident while not having insurance is a really serious and unpleasant situation. The victims will surely sue for damage and injuries. Depending on the severity of the accident, the costs will rise from several hundred to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Being involved in an accident while driving without insurance . If the other party is responsible for the accident, but the victim has no insurance, this may limit the maximum financial claims. This is the so-called "no pay, no play" law. In Louisiana, the victim will receive no compensation after an accident if he's uninsured, regardless of fault.

Jail time . This penalty is usually reserved for subsequent convictions. The number of days in prison varies by state. The range varies from 10 days, up to one year in jail.

"Driving without insurance is never a good option. It will cost you a lot of money and even your freedom. Get car insurance quotes online and look for cheap coverage", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

