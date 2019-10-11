Technavio has been monitoring the global melamine market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by 706.32 thousand tons during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Melamine Market Analysis Report by Application (laminates, adhesives resins, coating resins, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023"

The market is driven by the increasing demand from construction industry. In addition, the growing popularity of modular kitchens is anticipated to boost the growth of the melamine market.

Melamine is increasingly being used in both high-pressure laminate (HPL) and low-pressure laminate (LPL) applications in the construction industry. HPL is widely used in residential installation applications such as kitchen countertops, high-traffic commercial flooring, and a variety of wooden furniture and cabinets. LPL is mostly employed in laminate flooring and ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture, that is used in offices and commercial spaces. The growth of the construction industry has increased the demand for such furniture. This is expected to increase the consumption of melamine, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Melamine Market Companies:

BASF SE

BASF SE owns and operates businesses across various segments such as chemicals, performance products, functional materials and solutions, agricultural solutions, oil and gas, and others. The company's monomers division is involved in the production of melamine.

Borealis AG.

Borealis AG. operates its business in polyolefins and base chemical segments. The company manufactures melamine at its production facilities in Piesteritz, Germany and Linz, Austria.

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe "Pulawy" S.A.

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe "Pulawy" S.A. owns and operates the businesses across segments such as agro, chemicals, energy, and other activities. The company sells melamine under the brand name MELAMINA. The company has an annual melamine production capacity of about 96,400 tonnes.

INEOS

INEOS operates its business across three segments, namely O&P North America, O&P Europe, and chemical intermediates. The company offers a wide range of melamine products for various end-user industries, including coatings, tire and rubber, paper, textile, and wood finishing industries.

OCI NV

OCI NV owns and operates the business across five segments, namely OCI Partners, IFCo and OCI Fertilizers USA, OCI Nitrogen and Trading, BioMCN, and North Africa. The company is the world's largest producer of melamine with an annual production of 2 million tonnes.

Melamine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Laminates

Adhesives resins

Coating resins

Others

Melamine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

