Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Frankfurt
11.10.19
16:23 Uhr
8,800 Euro
+0,530
+6,41 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,790
9,220
18:54
11.10.2019 | 18:44
(100 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Committee Role Changes

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (OTC PINK:JKPTF) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') (formerly JPJ Group plc), the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base, announces, following completion of the acquisition of Gamesys on 26 September 2019, that the changes set out below to the membership of its Board Committees were approved on 10 October 2019 with effect from 1 January 2020.

Colin Sturgeon will become Chair of the Nomination Committee, with Neil Goulden remaining as a member.

Jim Ryan will join and become Chair of the Remuneration Committee and replace Colin Sturgeon who will retire as a member.

Katie Vanneck-Smith will replace Jim Ryan in the role of Employee Representative Non-Executive Director.

From 1 January 2020, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

COMMITTEE

MEMBERSHIP


Audit and Risk Committee

Nigel Brewster (Chair)

Jim Ryan

Colin Sturgeon


Remuneration Committee

Jim Ryan (Chair)
Neil Goulden

Nigel Brewster

Andria Vidler


Nomination Committee

Colin Sturgeon (Chair)
Neil Goulden
Nigel Brewster


ESG Committee

Andria Vidler (Chair)
Neil Goulden

Katie Vanneck-Smith

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc

Dan Talisman

Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

dan.talisman@jpj.com

+44 (0) 203 907 4025

+44 (0) 7812 142118

Gamesys Group plc

Jason Holden

Director of Investor Relations

jason.holden@jpj.com

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

+44 (0) 7812 142118

Amanda Brewer

Vice President of Corporate Communications

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

+1 416 720 8150

Media Enquires

Finsbury

gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

James Leviton, Andy Parnis

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/562838/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Committee-Role-Changes


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE