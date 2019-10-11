Gamesys Group PLC Announces Committee Role Changes

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (OTC PINK:JKPTF) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') (formerly JPJ Group plc), the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base, announces, following completion of the acquisition of Gamesys on 26 September 2019, that the changes set out below to the membership of its Board Committees were approved on 10 October 2019 with effect from 1 January 2020.

Colin Sturgeon will become Chair of the Nomination Committee, with Neil Goulden remaining as a member.

Jim Ryan will join and become Chair of the Remuneration Committee and replace Colin Sturgeon who will retire as a member.

Katie Vanneck-Smith will replace Jim Ryan in the role of Employee Representative Non-Executive Director.

From 1 January 2020, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

Audit and Risk Committee Nigel Brewster (Chair) Jim Ryan Colin Sturgeon

Remuneration Committee Jim Ryan (Chair)

Neil Goulden Nigel Brewster Andria Vidler

Nomination Committee Colin Sturgeon (Chair)

Neil Goulden

Nigel Brewster

ESG Committee Andria Vidler (Chair)

Neil Goulden Katie Vanneck-Smith

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

