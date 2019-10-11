Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with 1187395 BC Limited. (the "Vendor").

The Vendor, a British Columbia corporation wholly-owned by Mr. Chaoyi Wang, legally and beneficially owns 9,900,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the 10,000,000 issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Zijin Midas Nigeria Limited ("ZMNL"). ZMNL is a private company incorporated in Nigeria. Nigerian corporate law requires a Nigerian corporation have a minimum of two shareholders. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the Company will purchase the Shares from the Vendor for cash consideration of US$96,000. Both the Vendor and ZMNL are arms-length to the Company.

ZMNL holds ten Exploration Licenses (the "EL's") in Nigeria, three of the EL's pertain to niobium-titanium ("Nb-Ti") exploration (each being a "Nb-Ti EL"), and the remaining seven EL's are for gold and lead-zinc exploration (each being a "Au-Pb EL"). The ten EL's cover a total area of 742 km².

The EL's are subject to a call option (the "Slight Edge Option") in favour of Slight Edge HK Limited ("Slight Edge"). Slight Edge's Nigerian subsidiary assisted ZMNL through the application process which lead to the issuance of the EL's. According to a call-option deed entered into between ZMNL and Slight Edge, Slight Edge has an option permitting it to obtain up to a 30% interest in the seven Au-Pb EL's and a 20% interest in the three Nb-Ti EL's. Slight Edge may exercise its Slight Edge Option before February 8, 2021 by reimbursing ZMNL for its respective percentage of costs and expenses incurred by ZMNL with respect to the EL's.

ZMNL is currently undertaking an exploration program in the area covered by its three Nb-Ti EL's (these Nb-Ti EL's are located adjacent to a productive niobium-titanium mine). Wildsky is very excited about the opportunity of exploring in the area.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in BC and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

