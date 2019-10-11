New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) ("Slack" or the "Company") of the November 18, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.





If you invested in Slack stock or options pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 118,429,640 shares of its Class A common stock whereby Slack began trading as a public company on or around June 20, 2019

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Slack Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 118,429,640 shares of its Class A common stock whereby Slack began trading as a public company on or around June 20, 2019 (the "Offering"). The case, Dennee v. Slack Technologies, Inc. et al., No. 3:19-cv-05857 was filed on September 19, 2019.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that the Company's Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) that such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) that the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) that, as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 4, 2019, Slack reported its second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and issued guidance for the third quarter, expecting a wider loss than analysts predicted. The Company also stated that revenue "was negatively impacted by $8.2 million of credits related to service level disruption in the quarter."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.69, or nearly 12%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $27.38 per share on September 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

