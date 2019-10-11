Elsevier Rebrands Via Oncology Clinical Pathways to ClinicalPath

Leading oncology decision support tool to unveil new branding at Oncology Clinical Pathways Congress

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, today introduced ClinicalPath as the new brand name for Via Oncology, the cancer care management and clinical decision support tool that won "Best Computerized Decision Support Solution" in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. ClinicalPath will be featured at booth 103 at the Oncology Clinical Pathways Congress in Boston, Massachusetts, October 11-13, 2019.

The rebrand of Via Oncology to ClinicalPath reflects Elsevier's commitment to providing oncology care teams with a clearer path to clinical decision making, by combining advanced technology with evidence-based content. ClinicalPath will continue to deliver guidance to oncologists based on the latest published evidence and best practices of physicians, helping to standardize care; connect patients to clinical trials; prompt orders for appropriate biomarker and genetic tests; enable actionable insight into care patterns; and ultimately improve patient outcomes through personalized treatment pathways. ClinicalPath covers more than 97 percent of the most common cancer cases in medical and radiation oncology and is delivered at the point-of-care through integration with leading electronic health record (EHR) technologies.

"The new ClinicalPath brand name reflects Elsevier's expanded focus on providing innovative, evidence-based guidance to help health professionals standardize care and improve outcomes," said Alison Powell, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Elsevier. "Together with oncology care teams across the globe, we will continue to reduce unwarranted care variability and support consistent, high-quality care for patients."

Across medical and radiation oncology, ClinicalPath consistently exceeds an 80 percent on-pathway rate, with oncologists opting to pursue treatments within the ClinicalPath recommended care guidelines. ClinicalPath has also been shown to increase the rate of patient accrual to clinical trials by up to four times the national average at practices focused on clinical research.

Visitors to Elsevier's booth at the Oncology Clinical Pathways Congress will be able to speak to experts to discuss how ClinicalPath can best support oncology care teams. Learn more at Elsevier.com/clinicalpath.

