The increase in health consciousness among consumers is encouraging them to consume healthy food and beverage items such as fresh fruit and vegetable juices. Moreover, as packaged juices are known to contain copious amounts of sugar and preservatives, consumers are inclined to opt for fresh juices. Various foodservice establishments and most juice bars are expanding their offerings with different types of fruit and leafy vegetable juices. Fruit juices are rich in antioxidants and thus help to strengthen the immune system, which is likely to further attract consumers. Thus, increasing health consciousness and the rise in the number of juice bars will boost the demand for juicers over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of smart juicers, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Juicer Market: Growing Adoption of Smart Juicers

Vendors are introducing smart juicers to cater to the growing demand for innovative juicer products with advanced features. These smart juicers are not only aesthetically appealing but also user-friendly. These juicers are gaining prominence due to the adoption of smart connectivity as they can be controlled using a mobile app and enable users to access food and drink recipes. These juicers are equipped with alerts to detect faults with the appliance and offer enhanced safety. In addition, manufacturers are getting their products energy star certified. Thus, with the availability of such advanced functionalities in smart juicers, the market for juicers is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing adoption of smart juicers, the rising focus on manufacturing energy-efficient and lightweight juicers and the increased adoption of multi-functional and advanced products are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Juicer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global juicer market by product (centrifugal juicer, masticating juicer, and triturating juicer), end-users (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market, due to the increasing demand for nutrient-dense fresh juices, especially organic juices and the introduction of improved juicers by manufacturers.

