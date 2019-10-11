Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850103 ISIN: US0028241000 Ticker-Symbol: ABL 
Tradegate
11.10.19
18:39 Uhr
72,49 Euro
-0,33
-0,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,43
72,62
19:24
72,40
72,63
19:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES72,49-0,45 %
BIOTEST AG VZ21,7500,00 %