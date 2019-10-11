SHINE Medical Technologies, LLC today announced the creation of a new division of the company SHINE Therapeutics. The establishment of the division enhances the company's ability to focus on filling critical future needs in the rapidly growing therapeutic isotope market, while continuing to leverage its radioisotope production expertise.

The company's Therapeutics division will initially focus on the development and commercialization of lutetium-177, or Lu-177, a therapeutic isotope that is combined with a disease-specific targeting molecule to treat cancer. Targeting molecules deliver Lu-177 atoms to cancer sites throughout the body, where they directly irradiate cancer cells.

The first Lu-177-based targeted radiotherapy (for neuroendocrine tumors) reached the market in 2018. Many high-potential targeted molecules for the treatment of a range of other cancers with Lu-177 are currently under investigation. SHINE is also evaluating additional medical isotopes with therapeutic properties for future development.

Katrina Pitas, a 10-year veteran of SHINE who served most recently as the company's vice president of business development, has been appointed vice president and general manager of SHINE Therapeutics.

"Targeted radiotherapy has the potential to fundamentally change the way cancer patients are treated," Ms. Pitas said. "But a robust, reliable supply of therapeutic isotopes will be crucial as both the discipline and associated market continue to grow. Our Lu-177 development program is well underway, and we look forward to bringing high-purity Lu-177 to market."

In May, the company entered an agreement with the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Czech Academy of Sciences (IOCB Prague) that provides SHINE with a global, exclusive license to a novel separation technology that it will use to separate lutetium from enriched ytterbium targets. The technology will enable SHINE to produce non-carrier-added, high-specific-activity Lu-177.

"We are excited to bring our core competencies and technology to serve the rapidly emerging therapeutic market," said Greg Piefer, SHINE's founder and CEO. "This market is particularly exciting, as it offers very promising therapies for patients who before now had difficult or impossible to treat late stage cancers. The focus of our new division is to ensure cancer patients have a reliable supply chain of isotopes as new drugs are approved."

SHINE is continuing its efforts to bring molybdenum-99, or Mo-99, to a global market experiencing shortages that directly affect patient care. Construction of the company's first-of-its-kind isotope production facility in Janesville, Wis., where it will produce Mo-99 using the company's patented technology, is underway and progressing well.

European Association of Nuclear Medicine Annual Congress

SHINE will be exhibiting at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The exhibit hall will be open Oct. 13-15. You can find SHINE at booth no. 23 near the center entrance to the exhibit hall.

About SHINE Medical Technologies LLC

Founded in 2010, SHINE is a development-stage company working to become a manufacturer of radioisotopes for nuclear medicine. The SHINE system uses a patented, proprietary manufacturing process that offers major advantages over existing and proposed production technologies. It does not require a nuclear reactor, uses less electricity, generates less waste and is compatible with the nation's existing supply chain for Mo-99. In 2014, SHINE announced the execution of Mo-99 supply agreements with GE Healthcare and Lantheus Medical Imaging. In 2015, with the help of Argonne National Laboratory, GE Healthcare demonstrated that SHINE Mo-99 can act as a drop-in replacement for reactor-based Mo-99. In 2016, SHINE received regulatory approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to construct its production facility. The company began construction of the facility in the spring of 2019. Learn more at https://shinemed.com.

