Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE: HEY) ("HeyBryan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained CHF Capital Markets ("CHF") to provide investor relations services under a 6-month contract effective immediately and ending February 15, 2020. Thereafter, the contract may be extended month to month with a two-month cancellation notice. The services will include support for investment community outreach, shareholder communication, press releases, corporate communications, media relations, as well as arranging investor meetings.

Lance Montgomery, President and CEO of HeyBryan, commented: "One of our top priorities after going public is to engage more with the investment community and ensure there is consistency and efficiency in our communication with the market. With decades of experience in the IR and Capital Markets field, Cathy and her team will be our strategic partner and advisor to help achieve this goal."

Under the terms of the agreement, CHF will receive $6,000 per month in fees.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan is a peer-to-peer marketplace app connecting independent service providers to consumers with everyday home-maintenance needs. The HeyBryan App facilitates this connection, and payment for the task is exchanged through the App, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. HeyBryan instills trust by using a process to vet its Home-Service Experts and providing a user-friendly review medium. HeyBryan also accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real Experts doing real work for real people.

