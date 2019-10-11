Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2019

Magna International Inc.: Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2019))

THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 8, 2019
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-800-920-3395
International: 1-416-981-9005
Webcast: www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com)
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 15, 2019
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 2193-1935

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108


