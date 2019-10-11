The global nanofiber market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 28% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing shift toward the manufacturing of sustainable and eco-friendly products has increased the demand for nanofibers. For instance, the paper and pulp industry uses cellulose nanofibers to produce paper that can be recycled multiple times. The use of such nanofibers improves bonding between adjacent fibers, thereby increasing the toughness of paper. Nanofibers are also used to produce feminine hygiene products. Feminine sanitary napkin manufacturers are using electrospun cellulose acetate nanofibers as a material for the absorbent core. This has eliminated the need for harmful, non-biodegradable SAP without compromising on the quality of sanitary napkins. The rising use of nanofibers in many such applications is expected to boost the growth of the global nanofiber market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for biosensors retailers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Nanofiber Market: Growing Demand for Biosensors

The large surface-to-volume ratio of biosensors has necessitated the need for thin films made of nanofibers as they offer larger surface area compared to other continuous films. Nanofibers made of carbon nanotubes, conductive polymers, ceramic materials, and composites of polymer nanofibers and carbon nanotubes are widely used to assemble biosensors. Properties exhibited by carbon nanotubes and carbon nanofibers such as conductivity, biocompatibility, and large surface areas have increased their use in biosensor applications. The growing demand for biosensors is expected to positively influence the growth of the global nanofiber market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for biosensors, new product developments and new applications of nanofibers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Nanofiber Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global nanofiber market by application (air and liquid filtration, energy, electronics, medical, and others), product (polymer, carbon, glass, ceramic, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the growing concerns over air and water pollution in developing countries such as China and India.

