The global construction fabrics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005318/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global construction fabrics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Emerging economies in APAC such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and the Philippines are making significant investments toward infrastructure development. For instance, last year, the Malaysian Government announced the commencement of five new government projects on the Langkawi island under the 11th Malaysia Plan. Similarly, upcoming sports events such as FIFA World Cup 2022 and World Aquatics Championships 2023 have increased construction activities in Qatar. Many such construction activities across the world will create a strong demand for construction fabrics such as ETFE, PVC, PTFE, and others. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global construction fabrics market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30691

As per Technavio, the increasing use of carbon fibers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Construction Fabrics Market: Growing Use of Carbon Fibers

Carbon fibers are widely used in the construction of bridges and roads due to their high tensile strength, durability, chemical stability, corrosion resistance, and rigidness. They are also lightweight and cost-effective. During the forecast period, the demand for carbon fibers is expected to increase with the rise in road and bridge construction projects across the world. For instance, upcoming construction projects in the US, such as The New York Bridge, Project Neon, Las Vegas, and Honolulu Rail Transit Project are expected to drive the demand for carbon fibers during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing use of carbon fibers, increasing demand for textile-reinforced concrete is another major factor that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Construction Fabrics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global construction fabrics market by type (PVC, PTFE, ETFE, and others), application (tensile architecture, awnings and canopies, and facades), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The Europe region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the Europe region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to the increasing demand for modern and sustainable construction materials from the region's construction industry.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005318/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com