The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 17% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005355/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pharmaceutical contract packaging market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the number of new drugs approved by the US FDA. For instance, in 2017, the FDA approved around 44 New Molecular Entities (NMEs) compared to 24 NME approvals in the previous year. The growth in the number of new drug approvals is creating strong demand for pharmaceutical contract packaging. Vendors in the market offer flexible solutions as they operate diverse packaging units for different product lines. This is enabling contract packagers to easily convert or set up their existing units for new product packaging. The increasing number of new drug approvals by FDA will have a positive impact on the growth of the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30699

As per Technavio, opportunities due to patent expiration of drugs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: Opportunities Due to Patent Expiration of Drugs

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness an increase in the number of patent expiration during the forecast period. This will pave the way for the production of low-cost generic medicines of popular branded drugs. Owing to these factors, the demand for contract packaging is expected to increase during the forecast period. This will provide new growth opportunities for contract packaging vendors.

"The adoption of different growth strategies by vendors and the rising demand for sustainable packaging are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market by packaging (plastic bottles, blister packs, pouches, parenteral containers, and pre-filled syringes) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to the rise in healthcare spending and the growing geriatric population in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005355/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com