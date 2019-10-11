EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Personnel Medacta publishes CSR Report and pays a Special 20 Year Anniversary Fidelity Bonus to all its employees 11-Oct-2019 / 19:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press Release Medacta publishes CSR Report and pays a Special 20 Year Anniversary Fidelity Bonus to all its employees* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _11 October 2019_ - Medacta Group is proud to announce the publication of its 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report: _"We pay high attention to sustainability and social responsibility and we believe that it is possible to combine growth and development with the well-being of our employees and our community"_ said Alberto Siccardi, Founder and Chairman of Medacta. As an example, Medacta has been one of the first companies in Ticino to introduce a Corporate Car-Pooling Program. This has led to a reduction of over 335 cars in Medacta headquarters as more than 70% of its employees participate in the Corporate Car-Pooling Program with a 3 person per car rate in 2018. Another pillar of the Medacta Corporate Social Responsibility Program was the creation of the Medacta for Life Foundation, which contributes to the implementation of programs and projects of social utility. The Medacta for Life Foundation includes the MySchool Ticino, a bilingual school with at present over 100 children, with services that are specifically addressed to the local community. _"I am very pleased to announce the publication of our new CSR Report, which shows our vision of sustainability and social responsibility"_ concluded the Chairman. The report will be downloadable from the company's website at http://sustainability.medacta.com [1] . Medacta further announces the payment of a one off and discretionary Special 20 Year Anniversary Fidelity Bonus to all its employees. The decision to pay the 20 Year Anniversary Fidelity Bonus was taken with the aim to recognize the important achievements reached in twenty years of activity culminating with the successful listing on April 4th, 2019 to the Zurich SIX Stock Exchange. The Siccardi family, as majority shareholders, decided to make a voluntary cash contribution to Medacta Group to cover all the relevant cash needs associated with this special bonus, which will exceed in average 16'000 EUR per employee. _"The exceptional milestones we achieved in these years are the result of the great work our people do every day. With this Special Fidelity Bonus, we would like to thank all our employees worldwide for their support: we strongly believe that our people and our culture are the engine of Medacta's success"_ said Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta. *Contact* Medacta Group SA Corrado Farsetta, CFO Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 investor.relations@medacta.ch *About Medacta:* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "_MySolutions_" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 889249 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 889249 11-Oct-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77f46ad203692dd47191f8d4dcefbd7f&application_id=889249&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

