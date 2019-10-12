New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) ("NetApp" or the "Company") of the October 15, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.





If you invested in NetApp stock or options between May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/NTAP. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all those who purchased NetApp securities between May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Smith v. NetApp, Inc., No. 19-cv-04801 was filed on August 14, 2019 and has been assigned to Judge Jon S. Tigar.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, the Company's revenue would be materially impacted; (3) that, as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 1, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported preliminary first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, below the average estimate of $0.83, and net revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion, below the average estimate of $1.39 billion. Additionally, the Company lowered its 2020 outlook and expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

On this news, the Company's stock fell from $57.71 on August 1, 2019 to $46.04 on August 2, 2019- a $11.67 or 20.22% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding NetApp's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

