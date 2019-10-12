Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 12.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N512 ISIN: US78636X8737 Ticker-Symbol: 386A 
Frankfurt
11.10.19
18:14 Uhr
1,440 Euro
+0,070
+5,11 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,500
1,530
12:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAEXPLORATION
SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS INC1,440+5,11 %