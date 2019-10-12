Campus France is launching an unprecedented communication campaign to promote the excellence of French educational institutions and their courses around the world.

Following the new national strategy of attractiveness «Bienvenue en France/Choose France», Campus France, an agency for the promotion of French higher education wishes to strengthen the position of France as a privileged destination of higher studies for high school students and international students. The goal set by the Prime Minister at the Rencontres Universitaires de la Francophonie in November 2018, is to attract 500,000 students from around the world by 2027, against 340,000 students today. This new campaign is supported by the Ministries of Europe and Foreign Affairs and Higher Education, Research and Innovation. It promotes an open, and enterprising France at the center of Europe, which attracts talents from all over the world to its various excellent courses and wants to make it known.

"In an increasingly competitive world of higher education, France wants to maintain its status as a major host country and its aptitude to attract the best students in its institutions, whether they come from Africa, Asia or America", Béatrice Khaiat, Managing Director of Campus France.

"Living in France made me realize that I could take risks, find what suits me. I think everything is possible when you meet the right people, the right opportunities."

Sandra Omo states, a young Nigerian who has followed a career in international management in France and is today committed to education rights.

Campus France challenges students from all over the world, including its alumni, with the following invitation "What if studying in France allowed you to achieve your dreams?".

Co-constructing as a strategy for Campus France

For the first time, Campus France has chosen to place students, alumni, institutions and more generally all the stakeholders involved in the choice of studies at the heart of its campaign. Students take interest in an institution because it has been recommended by a relative. It is precisely this form of recommendation and proximity that has been adopted on a larger scale for the design of this engaging campaign.

Innovative tools

Campus France is relying on a digital platform to broadcast this campaign simultaneously in the 256 spaces and offices in the embassies of France located in 126 countries. This will be achieved through various media such as a campaign ads in the shape of an interactive game around the theme of young students' "dreams", posters featuring a dozen alumni from French schools that became the faces of this campaign, as well as various tools for animation on social media (testimonials, contests) targeting students around the world.

The launch of this vast campaign revolves around digital actions but also public relations with influencers in different regions. One of the highlights of the campaign is the launch of a new web platform "Fulfill your dream", which hosts the interactive campaign on the theme of the dream and all twelve posters highlighting the profiles of six men and six women, all former foreign students who came to study in France.

About Campus France

Campus France (www.campusfrance.org) is an agency under the authority of the Ministry of Europe and, Foreign Affairs (MEAE), but also the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and, Innovation (MESRI). They both support the attractiveness of the French higher education by promoting it to foreign students. They also have the mission of managing French and, foreign governments' fellows to assist students and, researchers on the move, offer studies and, analysis on international mobility in France and, the world.

The Agency coordinates the Campus France Forum, which brings together 376 institutions and aims to enable collaboration between institutions, provide international strategies, and develop operational offers for the international promotion of French higher education.

Within the diplomatic network in 126 countries, there are 256 Campus France spaces that serve as relays to Campus France. They promote French courses (exhibitions, visiting institutions), advise and, guide students willing to pursue their studies in France.

Campus France manages the France Alumni platform (www.francealumni.fr), locally hosted by the embassies. Currently, this network of former foreign students has nearly 300,000 members. It allows them to stay in contact with France, to exchange with each other, to participate in events and, to have access to many job offers.

Check out www.realisetonreve.campusfrance.org to discover the platform.

Discover the campaign on our social media accounts

Instagram Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191012005013/en/

Contacts:

Press

Florent Bonaventure

Director of Communication and Studies

florent.bonaventure@campusfrance.org

01 40 40 81 00

Aïcha Saulnerond Press Relations Officer

asaulnerond@hopscotchafrica.com

06 16 63 58 62