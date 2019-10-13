Marshal Lion Group Will Tokenize Non-bank Lending Market

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshal Lion Group will allow to invest into products in a dedicated platform, which are based on actual non-bank loans granted to companies and individual clients. The Marshal Lion team's project will enable both large-format and smaller investors to obtain direct and potentially exceptionally profitable access to the industry.

A good point is that project pays really serious attention to Arab region. Marsha Lion is a Gold Sponsor of WBS blockchain conference in Dubai which will be held on 23-24th of October 2019.

Marshal Lion holds extensive experience and understanding of the Polish non-bank lending market.

A dedicated platform will allow tokens to be used as a tool for investing into the products offered:

PRIVATE SECTOR LOANS (higher liquidity, higher return rates; loans are granted for 1 month or for up to 6 months; B2B model)

PUBLIC SECTOR LOANS (different return rates, with guaranteed loan repayment; loans are granted for between 3 and 6 months; B2B model)

HYBRID LOANS (higher return rates than those for the public sector, ensure liquidity as seen in the private sector; guarantees high profits with a low risk; loans are granted for between 1 and 6 months; B2B model)

Investors will have the opportunity to take part by spending their token for a particular product. Products based on loans will have various maturity dates and interest rates. Any profit achieved will be settled, allocating 50% for the investors and 50% for Marshal Lion.

Token allocation

Marshal Lion will issue 120 000 000 MLGC tokens at 0,25 USD each, with a total value of 30 000 000 USD. The minimum purpose of the fees will be 20 000 000 million tokens, and the maximum - 120 000 000 million tokens.

All tokens issued will be divided as follows:

Sales 83.75%

Advisors 5%

Airdrop 1.25%

Team 10%.

Pre-sale is open now!

Join us and become part of the first loan market tokenizing project in the world.

If you use your MLGC token during PRE SALE, you will be entitled to 30% discount, which will reduce the price to USD 0.18!

