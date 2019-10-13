Lenzing: Fibers producer announced its climate targets in August of this year. By 2030, the company aims to reduce its specific CO2 emissions per ton of manufactured pulp and fibers by 50 percent. By the year 2050, the Lenzing Group will no longer generate any net CO2 emissions. Lenzing"s Management Board has now resolved to invest Euro 40 mn to expand the production of the raw material sulfuric acid at the Lenzing site. This comprises an important milestone on the path towards climate neutrality. In the future, a new air purification and sulfur recovery plant will not only optimize the company's self-sufficiency for this raw material and enhance process reliability but improve environmental protection within the context of a clear forward-looking strategy. The new plant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...