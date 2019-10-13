Unibet Customer Bets Big for Astros to Win World Series

LONDON, England, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US based entrepreneur Jim McIngvale "Mattress Mack" places USD 1 million bet with Unibet at 2.20 for Houston Astros to win the World Series. The bet placed in New Jersey on 11 October is the first of its size for Unibet in the US and demonstrates the company has a strong offering.

Unibet, part of Kindred Group, has on 11 October accepted a bet from the US based entrepreneur Jim McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture. The bet is USD 1 million at 2.20 for the Houston Astros to win the World Series in baseball. Kindred Group will carry a risk of USD 2.2 million and, if materialised, will be paid out by the end of the month when the World Series ends.

Jim McIngvale's decision to place this bet with Unibet in New Jersey demonstrates the strong offer Unibet has brought to the US market.

