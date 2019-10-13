Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 13.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Stuttgart
11.10.19
16:02 Uhr
5,304 Euro
+0,096
+1,84 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,200
5,608
17:13
13.10.2019 | 16:31
(140 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Unibet Customer Bets Big for Astros to Win World Series

LONDON, England, Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US based entrepreneur Jim McIngvale "Mattress Mack" places USD 1 million bet with Unibet at 2.20 for Houston Astros to win the World Series. The bet placed in New Jersey on 11 October is the first of its size for Unibet in the US and demonstrates the company has a strong offering.

Unibet, part of Kindred Group, has on 11 October accepted a bet from the US based entrepreneur Jim McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture. The bet is USD 1 million at 2.20 for the Houston Astros to win the World Series in baseball. Kindred Group will carry a risk of USD 2.2 million and, if materialised, will be paid out by the end of the month when the World Series ends.

Jim McIngvale's decision to place this bet with Unibet in New Jersey demonstrates the strong offer Unibet has brought to the US market.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US
+1 702 333 5360
manuel.stan@kindredgroup.com

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations
+44 788 799 6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/unibet-customer-bets-big-for-astros-to-win-world-series,c2931198

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2931198/1122539.pdf

Release


© 2019 PR Newswire