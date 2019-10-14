Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Hutchison 3 complete first 5G end-to-end live network trial in Indonesia

Press Release

Nokia and Hutchison 3 complete first 5G end-to-end live network trial in Indonesia

Nokia and Hutchison 3 conduct Indonesia's first 5G end-to-end live network trial

Trial conducted on Nokia radio on millimeter wave frequencies

Live education-related use cases put to the test

14 October 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Hutchison 3 Indonesia (3ID) have completed the first 5G end-to-end live network trial in Indonesia. The trial, which was conducted on a Nokia network on millimeter wave frequencies, demonstrates the 3ID network's ability to support end-to-end 5G deployment.

Multiple tests were conducted on the 28 GHz spectrum, obtaining the highest data download speeds of up to 1.62 Gbps with 11ms latency while upload speeds of 75.9 Mbps were measured. The trial also included a voice call test, which was initiated on the 5G trial network and realized over VoLTE (voice over existing LTE network) to demonstrate how basic telephony services would be handled in 5G.

The trial, which also involved the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, was conducted at the Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS) in Surabaya, East Java. It focused on education-related use cases, utilizing 5G technology to enable a public lecture conducted in real-time between two major cities, Surabaya and Jakarta. During the trial, ministry officials and academics from the ITS delivered a public lecture, with a representative from the Indonesia 5G Forum joining them via a live stream holographic projection from Jakarta.

The tests were conducted over a Nokia-built network, including radio, core and transport, providing high, unfettered download and upload speeds with low latency. They demonstrated how 5G technology can be used to give students remote access to learning materials that may be difficult to access due to physical distances. The trial also showed how the learning experience can be made more immersive while helping students compete with their academic peers in other locations. It also confirmed the ability of 5G to go well beyond simple connectivity in supporting economic and social development in Indonesia.

KP Goh, Head of Indonesia at Nokia, said: "Completing the first 5G end-to-end trial in Indonesia is an important milestone. 5G is going to change just about everything - every industry, every business, and every experience - including the student experience. With Nokia's end-to-end 5G technology, Indonesia is ready to support 5G deployment now and Indonesian students are able to reap the benefits of faster connections with lower latency. With 48 commercial 5G contracts and more than 100 customer engagements, we are pleased to see the pace of 5G progress accelerating across the globe - including Indonesia."

Cliff Woo, Chief Executive Officer at Hutchison 3 Indonesia, said: "This trial, powered by Nokia's end-to-end capability, showcases how 5G technology can help students across Indonesia to have equal opportunities and compete with their peers in other countries - by connecting them to sources of knowledge from all across the world. Nokia is one of our key technology partners in Indonesia. We are pleased to have completed this important trial with Nokia. It will pave the way for the 5G journey to serve the Indonesian people and industry."

Resources:

Web page: Nokia 5G (http://www.nokia.com/5G)

(http://www.nokia.com/5G) Web page: Nokia On the Road to 5G (https://www.nokia.com/blog/road-5g-use-cases/)

(https://www.nokia.com/blog/road-5g-use-cases/) Web page: Nokia Cloud packet core (https://www.nokia.com/networks/solutions/cloud-packet-core/)

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

About Hutchison 3 Indonesia

Hutchison 3 Indonesia under the brand '3' is one of the leading mobile communication service provider in Indonesia that operates nationwide network with licensed 4G LTE, 3G/WCDMA, 2G. 3ID brings mobile lifestyle experience powered by 4G/4.5G LTE in over 10,000 villages in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Java, Bali and Lombok, with 16,000 km of fibre optic.

Along with its presence since 2007, 3 Indonesia grows as a digital lifestyle provider. 95% of its customers are smartphone young digital savvy users. The success of 3 Indonesia is established by its commitment to provide innovation, better internet experience and the spirit to empower Indonesian youth.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Attachment