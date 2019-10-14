Test to measure response to radiopharmaceutical therapy

Novigenix SA, a leading Immuno-Transcriptomics company that develops and commercializes solutions for early cancer detection and precision medicine, today announced a collaboration agreement with RadioMedix Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, to develop a precision diagnostic test based on Novigenix's technology. The test will measure the response in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NET) treated with Alpha and Beta Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT).

In order to effectively monitor the response following PRRT, Novigenix will develop an immune-transcriptomic based precision diagnostic test using its proprietary LITOseek platform to monitor the effectiveness of the treatment in NET patients.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Novigenix on the development of a molecular signature for the response to therapy, and to detect progressive disease, earlier than any conventional modalities currently available to our NET patients,"said Dr. Ebrahim S. Delpassand, CEO of RadioMedix "Precise measurement of the therapy response against NET is extremely important for the management of NET patients."

Neuroendocrine tumors (NET) begin in the cells that have traits of both hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells of the body's neuroendocrine system. They are found throughout the body's organs and help control many of the body's functions. All NETs are considered malignant tumors and most of them take years to develop, grow slow but can begin in any part of the body. On average 6.6 individuals per 100,000 people are diagnosed with NET per year. In the US, approximately 12,000 individuals per year are diagnosed with NET and 170,000 are living with the disease. The diagnosis is mainly based on imaging technologies and endoscopy.

"Our goal is to have a precise molecular and highly sensitive and specific diagnostic test to manage patients with NET across the entire course of treatment and follow up," stated Dr. Jan Groen CEO of Novigenix. "This collaboration with RadioMedix highlights the potential of our immune-transcriptomic approach to potential pharma partners seeking liquid biopsy based precision diagnostic tests."

About RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, based in Houston, Texas, US, focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of cancer. The company is commercializing radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and targeted therapy using alpha and beta-emitters). RadioMedix has also established contract service facilities for academic and industrial partners: cGMP manufacturing and analytical sites for human clinical trials; the commercial phase manufacturing site for scaled up production of radiopharmaceuticals; and also Drug discovery facility with small animal Molecular Imaging Center for the pre-clinical evaluation of new targets in vitro and in vivo. To learn more, please visit www.radiomedix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Novigenix

Novigenix, is committed to providing a new understanding of the human host response against cancer. The Company was founded on the vision that Immuno-Transcriptomics will bring unprecedented advances in diagnosing and treating cancer patients leading to significant improvement in healthcare. Novigenix's unique Immuno-Transcriptomics technology enables an accelerated identification of disease specific mRNA signatures of circulating immune cells, which combined with machine learning and predictive algorithms, can predict onset and progression of disease. The Company has established a valuable multicultural biobank and database of over 1,400 patients at risk of colorectal cancer (CRC) and has launched its first blood-based molecular diagnostic product, Colox, for the early detection of colon cancer. For more information visit www.novigenix.com.

