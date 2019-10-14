Fraport Traffic Figures - September and First Nine Months 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Stable Growth

Intercontinental traffic drives FRA's passenger growth - Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio report mixed results
FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 6.7 million passengers - an increase of 1.3 percent year-on-year. Correspondingly, aircraft movements climbed by 1.7 percent to 46,713 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also rose by 1.4 percent to more than 2.9 million metric tons. In contrast, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) shrank by 5.5 percent to 174,789 metric tons, reflecting the ongoing global economic slowdown.
In the January-to-September 2019 period, some 54 million passengers passed through Frankfurt Airport, representing an increase of 2.3 percent on the previous year. Growth was mainly driven by intercontinental traffic (up 3.4 percent), while European traffic grew at a slower 1.7 percent rate. Aircraft movements climbed to a total of 392,549 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated MTOWs expanded by 1.9 percent to almost 24.3 million metric tons in the reporting period. Only cargo volumes dropped by 2.9 percent to just under 1.6 million metric tons.
During the first nine months of the year, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio registered mixed results. In September 2019, passenger traffic decelerated at most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide. This can be attributed to the weaker global economy, as well as the bankruptcy of several airlines and tour operators - with other providers unable to fully absorb the additional capacity immediately.
From January to September 2019, traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) rose by 1.9 percent to some 1.5 million passengers in the first nine months of the year (September 2019: down 10.1 percent to 172,387 passengers). Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined traffic growth of 4.6 percent to over 11.3 million passengers (September 2019: down 5.4 percent to about 1.2 million passengers). Traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru advanced by 6.7 percent to some 17.6 million passengers (September 2019: up 7.8 percent to just under 2 million passengers).
Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports closed the first nine months of 2019 with a moderate increase of 1.0 percent to nearly 26.2 million passengers overall (September 2019: down 1.6 percent to almost 4.5 million passengers). Fraport's Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) in Bulgaria reported a total drop of 11.6 percent to around 4.6 million passengers (September 2019: down 10.8 percent to 703,163 passengers). With some 29.1 million passengers, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera posted a traffic gain of 10.0 percent (September 2019: up 9.3 percent to about 4.8 million passengers). Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, served some 15.2 million passengers in the year to September, representing an increase of 8.1 percent (September 2019: up 5.0 percent to nearly 2 million passengers). Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China grew by 6.2 percent to more than 35.6 million passengers (September 2019: up 5.9 percent to almost 4 million passengers).
Fraport Traffic Figures
September 2019
Fraport Group Airports1
September 2019
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
6,707,982
1.3
171,483
-5.9
46,713
1.7
54,189,052
2.3
1,564,296
-2.9
392,549
1.7
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
172,387
-10.1
957
-6.2
2,976
-10.0
1,450,849
1.9
8,544
-5.5
26,396
-3.2
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,200,594
-5.4
7,044
-9.6
11,436
-3.8
11,348,305
4.6
60,508
-3.7
101,162
-2.0
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
548,967
-6.0
4,088
3.2
4,897
-7.2
5,268,681
10.8
33,149
2.0
43,989
3.6
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
651,627
-4.8
2,956
-22.9
6,539
-1.1
6,079,624
-0.2
27,359
-9.8
57,173
-6.0
LIM
Lima
Peru
80.01
1,993,677
7.8
24,947
-2.1
16,759
6.1
17,638,955
6.7
196,322
-4.5
148,192
2.5
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
4,460,559
-1.6
679
-12.4
33,836
-2.0
26,193,212
1.0
5,701
-6.4
210,576
1.0
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
2,358,002
-1.3
514
-10.0
17,592
-0.1
14,291,485
0.4
4,294
-5.4
111,031
0.4
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
545,079
-3.9
17
-2.0
3,959
-2.2
2,973,316
-2.8
156
2.5
22,503
-3.8
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
434,582
-1.2
38
-25.3
2,786
1.1
2,576,850
-1.8
324
-7.9
17,354
4.5
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
133,344
-1.4
0
n.a.
1,162
0.3
728,531
1.7
0
-36.1
6,683
2.8
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
53,703
-9.6
8
-2.2
492
-4.3
291,447
-21.5
72
10.5
2,980
-18.4
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
118,091
5.2
0
n.a.
977
4.7
590,772
8.3
0
n.a.
5,110
4.1
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
740,995
-1.1
451
-8.6
5,867
-1.0
5,412,203
3.6
3,738
-5.7
44,189
1.6
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
332,208
2.1
0
-100.0
2,349
3.7
1,718,366
1.4
4
-21.8
12,212
1.3
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
2,102,557
-2.0
164
-19.0
16,244
-3.9
11,901,727
1.6
1,407
-9.2
99,545
1.7
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
235,670
3.7
9
-34.9
2,465
3.3
1,409,392
8.6
81
-1.2
17,575
9.2
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
75,134
-1.5
0
n.a.
686
3.0
436,110
2.2
0
n.a.
3,966
1.6
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
336,218
-1.9
16
-15.8
2,966
-1.5
1,990,107
2.2
138
0.8
18,204
4.5
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
432,861
-3.4
33
-14.3
2,953
-7.5
2,371,211
1.1
251
12.0
17,034
-2.0
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
59,567
-0.4
32
-9.6
642
-12.4
406,687
5.7
273
-5.5
5,139
12.1
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
887,312
-3.4
54
-23.8
5,751
-5.6
4,863,773
-0.8
489
-19.9
32,375
-3.4
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
75,795
2.6
19
-19.6
781
-5.4
424,447
4.1
175
-15.8
5,252
4.4
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
703,163
-10.8
378
-35.1
5,204
-13.2
4,648,225
-11.6
4,124
-34.0
32,511
-14.4
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
413,319
-13.8
366
-35.8
3,050
-15.5
2,832,795
-11.5
4,022
-34.7
19,307
-13.6
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
289,844
-6.1
12
-1.6
2,154
-9.6
1,815,430
-11.9
103
18.2
13,204
-15.7
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
4,847,819
9.3
n.a.
n.a.
26,411
9.6
29,101,343
10.0
n.a.
n.a.
167,590
10.3
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,954,843
5.0
n.a.
n.a.
15,592
1.5
15,150,183
8.1
n.a.
n.a.
129,048
2.5
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,988,309
5.9
33,886
8.5
29,046
4.7
35,585,331
6.2
264,049
21.2
258,704
5.1
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
Frankfurt Airport2
September 2019
Month
? %
YTD 2019
? %
Passengers
6,709,407
1.3
54,192,711
2.3
Cargo (freight & mail)
174,789
-5.5
1,592,148
-2.9
Aircraft movements
46,713
1.7
392,549
1.7
MTOW (in metric tons)3
2,851,958
1.4
24,252,866
1.9
PAX/PAX-flight4
153.4
-0.2
147.4
0.6
Seat load factor (%)
82.8
80.1
Punctuality rate (%)
71.2
71.2
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %5
PAX share
? %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
65.5
0.5
64.1
1.7
Germany
10.4
-5.4
10.3
-2.4
Europe (excl. GER)
55.2
1.7
53.9
2.5
Western Europe
45.9
1.8
44.6
2.3
Eastern Europe
9.3
1.1
9.2
3.6
Intercontinental
34.5
2.8
35.9
3.4
Africa
4.6
9.5
4.6
10.2
Middle East
4.5
2.0
5.1
1.3
North America
13.5
3.2
12.8
2.9
Central & South Amer.
2.7
1.8
3.3
4.4
Far East
9.2
-0.1
10.0
1.8
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
