Wayfair Inc., one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today unveiled Hykkon, a carefully curated collection of stylish yet timeless home furnishings to help customers discover exciting design at an affordable price. Hykkon is the first flagship brand for Wayfair's European business and launched today across Wayfair.co.uk and Wayfair.de.

The new Hykkon collection offers a curated assortment that is both sophisticated and playful, embracing modern, minimalist and unexpected elements. The brand features a retro-inspired colour palette and aesthetic across a wide range of furniture and decor that can be mixed and matched together or with existing pieces to fit any one-of-a-kind home.

"We're thrilled to launch our first flagship brand across Wayfair Europe, which gives our customers premium access to an in demand, modern assortment at an affordable price point," said Martin Reiter, Head of Europe, Wayfair. "Curated, personal design does not have to be expensive or hard to find. The launch of a style focused brand like Hykkon is another step forward in our mission to deliver an unparalleled customer experience in shopping for home."

In addition to Hykkon's carefully selected assortment, the brand is powered by Wayfair's seamless shopping experience and delivery network that makes it so easy to shop online for home. Shoppers browsing Hykkon will have access to first class merchandising that combines high quality, unique product imagery, precise dimensions and descriptions, and customer reviews.

Available now at Wayfair in the United Kingdom and Germany, Hykkon includes more than 700 products for the living room, dining room, and bedroom as well as decor, textiles and lighting. To discover and shop the full Hykkon collection, visit: www.wayfair.co.uk/Hykkon. Follow along on social with Hykkon MyWayfairUK.

