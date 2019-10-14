At the 20th edition of the Deloitte Technology Fast50 award ceremony, PastBook (https://www.pastbook.com) the global platform for one click photo products, based in Amsterdam and founded by Italian entrepreneur Stefano Cutello won the category award as the #1 fastest growing technology company in the Media Entertainment sector and made it to the top #3 of the entire competition ranking, with a turnover growth of 4623%.

"Becoming one of the top fastest growing tech company isn't an easy job, especially if you are a solo-founder. I want to deeply thank my team, my shareholders and everyone that took part of our journey for the trust, passion and hard work that made our incredible growth possible. I'd like to dedicate this award to Laura (RIP), a friend and key employee that joined PastBook when this growth was just about to start and helped us scaling all the way up till recent time: thank you."

- Stefano Cutello, Founder CEO of PastBook

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is an annual election of the fifty fastest growing technology companies on the basis of the percentage revenue growth over the past four years. Companies under the age of 4 can participate in the Rising Star program.

Here's the full ranking: https://www2.deloitte.com/nl/nl/pages/technologie-media-telecom/articles/ranking-technology-fast50.html

"This year is the 20th edition of the Fast 50. In all those years we have not received so many registrations before. The quality and the growth rates of the applications were extremely high. To enter the ranking this year a minimum growth percentage of 312 percent was needed. This shows that the climate among scale-ups has improved."

- Bart de Vries, partner at Deloitte and program leader of the Technology Fast 50.

