An Encounter of Two Icons: Tic Tac Meets Coca-Cola

Available for a short time: get ready for the Tic Tac Coca-Cola limited edition and find the refreshment of Coca-Cola in a tiny Tic Tac

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferrero Group is proud to launch on the market Tic Tac Coca-Cola: the result of a unique collaboration between two iconic brands of the FMCG sector. Thanks to this collaboration Tic Tac brings Coca-Cola into the Sweet Package Food market, creating the first mint with the refreshment of Coca-Cola. This special edition will be available in the next few months in more than 70 countries all around the world.

With Tic Tac Coca-Cola, consumers will enjoy an incomparable taste experience which combines the refreshment of Coca-Cola with the iconicity of Tic Tac. Both brands are appreciated all over the world, perfect for sharing, connecting people, providing refreshment.

The introduction of this exclusive limited edition is supported by a 360° global integrated communication plan, including a dedicated TV campaign as well as comprehensive online and social media communication activities.

Tic Tac Coca-Cola is available in three different promotional packs, in terms of size and weight, with a distinctive and impactful graphic, enhancing the strength of this collaboration.

The formats will be available worldwide in the iconic Tic Tac boxes, perfect on the go or for sharing with friends.

Further information on Tic Tac at www.tictac.com.

Tic Tac

Tic Tac is one of the Ferrero Group's international big brands. Tic Tac was born in 1969, and became an instant success as a unique, fresh-breath candy with the flip-top lid and the signature "rattle" sound. Tic Tac in the original mint and orange flavors literally conquered the world, establishing a market presence on five continents. With an aim to surprise and delight consumers with fresh taste sensations, Tic Tac is now one of the world leading brands in pocket confectionery with a wide range of minty, fruity and original flavors.

