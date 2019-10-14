EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2019
London, October 11
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.6
|2
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|3.3
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.1
|4
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.0
|5
|Verizon
|Communication Services
|United States
|3.0
|6
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.9
|7
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.7
|8
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|9
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Energy
|Netherlands
|2.6
|10
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.6
|11
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.6
|12
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.5
|13
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|14
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|15
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.4
|16
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
|2.4
|17
|BP
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|18
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hong Kong
|2.4
|19
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.3
|20
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.3
|21
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
|2.3
|22
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.3
|23
|Swire Pacific A
|Real Estate
|Hong Kong
|2.3
|24
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.2
|25
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.2
|26
|Apache
|Energy
|United States
|2.1
|27
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.0
|28
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.0
|29
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.0
|30
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.9
|31
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|1.9
|32
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|1.9
|33
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.9
|34
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.9
|35
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|1.9
|36
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|1.8
|37
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|1.7
|38
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.6
|39
|Kirin
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|0.7
|40
|Rohm
|Information Technology
|Japan
|0.5
|Total equity investments
|90.9
|Cash and other net assets
|9.1
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 September 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|36.1
|Japan
|19.0
|Asia Pacific
|16.9
|United Kingdom
|11.4
|United States
|5.2
|Other
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|9.1
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 September 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|20.1
|Financials
|18.0
|Communication Services
|15.9
|Energy
|11.9
|Consumer Discretionary
|6.8
|Industrials
|6.2
|Consumer Staples
|5.2
|Information Technology
|4.7
|Real Estate
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|9.1
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 30 September 2019, the net assets of the Company were £135,559,000.
14 October 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF