Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2019

PR Newswire

London, October 11

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.6
2VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.3
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.1
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.0
5VerizonCommunication ServicesUnited States 3.0
6SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.9
7OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.7
8TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.7
9Royal Dutch Shell AEnergyNetherlands 2.6
10East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.6
11Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.6
12SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.5
13Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
14Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.5
15TotalEnergyFrance 2.4
16Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.4
17BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 2.4
18Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong 2.4
19INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.3
20ENIEnergyItaly 2.3
21China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.3
22NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.3
23Swire Pacific AReal EstateHong Kong 2.3
24BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.2
25Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.2
26ApacheEnergyUnited States 2.1
27ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.0
28Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.0
29CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
30BayerHealth CareGermany 1.9
31TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.9
32Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 1.9
33PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.9
34Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.9
35BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.9
36Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 1.8
37Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.7
38CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.6
39KirinConsumer StaplesJapan 0.7
40RohmInformation TechnologyJapan 0.5
Total equity investments90.9
Cash and other net assets9.1
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2019% of Net Assets
Europe36.1
Japan19.0
Asia Pacific16.9
United Kingdom11.4
United States5.2
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets9.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2019 % of Net Assets
Health Care20.1
Financials18.0
Communication Services15.9
Energy11.9
Consumer Discretionary6.8
Industrials6.2
Consumer Staples5.2
Information Technology4.7
Real Estate2.3
Cash and other net assets9.1
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 September 2019, the net assets of the Company were £135,559,000.

14 October 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


