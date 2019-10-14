EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.6 2 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.3 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.1 4 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.0 5 Verizon Communication Services United States 3.0 6 Sanofi Health Care France 2.9 7 Orange Communication Services France 2.7 8 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.7 9 Royal Dutch Shell A Energy Netherlands 2.6 10 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.6 11 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.6 12 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.5 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.5 15 Total Energy France 2.4 16 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.4 17 BP Energy United Kingdom 2.4 18 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.4 19 ING Financials Netherlands 2.3 20 ENI Energy Italy 2.3 21 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.3 22 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.3 23 Swire Pacific A Real Estate Hong Kong 2.3 24 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.2 25 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.2 26 Apache Energy United States 2.1 27 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.0 28 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.0 29 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 30 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.9 31 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.9 32 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 1.9 33 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 34 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.9 35 BBVA Financials Spain 1.9 36 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 1.8 37 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.7 38 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.6 39 Kirin Consumer Staples Japan 0.7 40 Rohm Information Technology Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 90.9 Cash and other net assets 9.1 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 36.1 Japan 19.0 Asia Pacific 16.9 United Kingdom 11.4 United States 5.2 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 9.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 20.1 Financials 18.0 Communication Services 15.9 Energy 11.9 Consumer Discretionary 6.8 Industrials 6.2 Consumer Staples 5.2 Information Technology 4.7 Real Estate 2.3 Cash and other net assets 9.1 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 September 2019, the net assets of the Company were £135,559,000.

14 October 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF