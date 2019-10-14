Oboya Horticulture Industries AB: Oboya receives orders for flower- and logistics trolleys of SEK 4,2 million

Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ) ("Oboya" or "The Company") has through its wholly owned subsidiary Oboya Metal Qingdao Co. Ltd. in Qingdao, China received orders for flower- and logistics trolleys from customers in Australia and Colombia. The total order value amounts to approximately USD 421.1 thousand, corresponding to approximately SEK 4.2 million.

Through these orders, Oboya continues to take market shares in the international cultivation market and cement its position as a total supplier. Over the years, the company has received several orders for flower- and logistics trolleys from customers in Europe, North- and South America, Africa and China. Oboya has become a leading producer of the product segment in flower- and logistics trolleys and offers competitive prices through direct deliveries from the Company's factories.

The orders come from leading cultivation and logistics companies in Australia and Colombia. The flower- and logistics trolleys will be used for efficient transport as well as exposure of plants or flowers in stores. The total order value amounts to approximately USD 421.1 thousand, corresponding to approximately SEK 4.2 million. Delivery will be made during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Erik Penser Bank is Oboyas Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North. Tel: + 46 8-463 83 00

E-post: certifiedadviser@penser.se

For any inquiry regarding this press release, kindly contact:

Robert Wu, CEO of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)

Phone: + 46 (0)735 63 09 35

E-mail: robert.wu@oboya.cc

Homepage: www.oboya.se

About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland, Vietnam and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

Attachment