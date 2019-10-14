Cansativa GmbH: Cansativa strengthens supply security for medical cannabis in the German market with manufacturing and import authorization along with GMP certificate

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following successful inspections by the regional authority, Cansativa GmbH now holds a manufacturing and import license for medical cannabis for both operating sites in Germany. This makes Cansativa the only pharmaceutical company in the German medical cannabis market to have more than one GMP certified facility as an importer and wholesaler.



The Frankfurt company Cansativa receives a manufacturing and an import license for medical cannabis after successful GMP approval inspections within the framework of the German Medicinal Products Act (Arzneimittelgesetz). This certification enables the import and marketing of medical cannabis products from all over the world via the two operating sites of the company headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. The pharmaceutical company will thus be able to control the major phases of the sales process in-house from its own distribution centers in the future. The milestone expands the portfolio of suppliers to include companies from non-EU countries. Cansativa is already working closely with trusted partners from abroad to enable treatment with medical cannabis for as many seriously ill patients as possible. Instead of relying on a few individual manufacturers, Cansativa now strengthens its supply security with this broad global sourcing approach and considerably contributes to the professionalization of the still young German medical cannabis market in the long term.

Benedikt Sons, CEO and Founder of Cansativa, emphasizes:

"Single sourcing of medical cannabis is not a sustainable model for us. The granting of manufacturing and import licenses is an important step towards security of supply. The manufacturing authorization now enables us to release globally sourced products from our own production facilities."

Added to this is the company's broad positioning. Cansativa is the only company in the German medical cannabis market which is active both as an importer and a wholesaler and maintains two GMP certified operating sites at the same time.

"Commonly, people often talk about the existence of a large number of so-called importers in Germany. This is incomplete terminology. In terms of pharmaceutical law, an import in the actual sense always requires a batch release by a GMP-certified domestic manufacturer. In our market segment, there are very few companies besides Cansativa that can meet these requirements. Unlike most of our competitors, we are no longer just trading, we are manufacturing. This milestone allows us to move from being a wholesaler to a pharmaceutical company," says Jakob Sons, General Counsel and Founder of Cansativa.

Cansativa is thus a pioneer in the industry and is constantly working to improve cannabis therapies. In addition, the company offers highly professional, integrated in-house solutions for relevant questions relating to medical cannabis, opening the market to new entrants.



About Cansativa GmbH

Cansativa provides independent market access and extensive warehousing and distribution capacities. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Cansativa is a GMP and GDP certified pharmaceutical company licensed for manufacturing, import and trade in pharmaceuticals as well as trade in controlled substances. Cansativa is committed to the goal of professionalizing the medical cannabis market, eliminating stigmatization surrounding it, and reducing prices for patients. Since the very beginning, Cansativa has operated its own distribution and fulfillment center, and as one of the "first movers" in the industry, it has become one of the largest importers and distributors of medical cannabis in Germany. From its location in Frankfurt am Main, the company supplies pharmacies and pharmaceutical wholesalers throughout Germany. With the newly obtained manufacturing authorization for both its sites, Cansativa strengthens the supply security of medical cannabis on the German market.

