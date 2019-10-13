DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus 2019 NOM - Grant of ASX waiver 13-Oct-2019 / 23:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dexus (ASX: DXS)* *ASX release* *11 October 2019* *Grant of ASX waiver* Dexus advises that the Australian Securities Exchange ("*ASX"*) has granted Dexus a waiver from ASX Listing Rule 14.7 in relation to Dexus's upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, 30 October 2019 ("*AGM*"). Dexus issued a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("*NOM*") to Security holders in respect of the AGM on 25 September 2019. As described in that NOM, Dexus is seeking Security holder ratification at the AGM of the following issues of Securities, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4: - in Resolution 4.1 of the NOM, an institutional placement ("*Placement*") to wholesale investors completed on 3 May 2019 and described in the Explanatory Memorandum; and - in Resolution 4.2 of the NOM, an issue of exchangeable notes to the value of A$425 million ("*Note Issue*") issued on 19 March 2019 and described in the Explanatory Memorandum. The NOM includes standard voting exclusion statements for Resolutions 4.1 and 4.2, excluding Security holders who participated in each of the Placement and Note Issue from voting on Resolution 4.1 and 4.2 respectively. The waiver allows Dexus not to comply with the voting exclusion statements for Resolutions 4.1 and 4.2 in the NOM described above, if and only to the extent that those Security holders who participated in the Placement and Note Issue are acting solely in a fiduciary, nominee or custodial capacity ("*Nominee Holders*") on behalf of beneficiaries who did not participate in Placement or Note Issue. This waiver was granted by the ASX on the following conditions: - the beneficiaries provide written confirmation to the Nominee Holders that they did not participate in the Placement or Note Issue, nor are they an associate of a person who participated in the Placement or Note Issue; - the beneficiaries direct the Nominee Holders how to vote on the resolutions; - the Nominee Holders do not exercise discretion in casting a vote on behalf of the beneficiaries; and - the terms of the waiver are immediately released to the market. *For further information please contact:* Investor and Media Relations David Yates +61 2 9017 1424 +61 418 861 047 david.yates@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $31.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.6 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $16.2 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's circa $9.3 billion development and concept pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 26,000 investors from 19 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com *Download the Dexus IR app* Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more. 13-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited 264 George Street 2193 Sydney Australia Phone: +61 2 9017 1100 Fax: +61 2 9017 1101 E-mail: ir@dexus.com Internet: www.dexus.com ISIN: XS1961891220 WKN: A2RZHG Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 889303 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 889303 13-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

