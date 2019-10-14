Materials manufacturer harnesses trends in mobility, digitization, and population growth to realize differentiated solutions

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), the global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, will showcase its solutions-oriented approach to rethinking innovation at K Show 2019, the world's number one trade fair for plastics and rubber, taking place from October 16-23 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Going beyond typical product development, the Company is focused on delivering forward-looking solutions that not only meet sustainability needs, but also enable Trinseo customers to capture shifting trends in mobility, digitization, and population growth with products that deliver true market differentiation.

Since the last K Show in 2016, Trinseo has continued to prioritize progressive thinking in its businesses, recently announcing a first-of-its-kind polystyrene chemical recycling facility to be built in Europe. The materials manufacturer will expand upon these innovative efforts at this year's K Show, where executives will outline a plan to offer an average of 30% recycled content to customers for polystyrene packaging in Europe by 2025.

"At Trinseo, we are constantly rethinking what's possible in sustainability and material solutions. Leading companies in the automotive, construction, consumer technology, and healthcare industries all face challenges in delivering better, more sustainable products, because future trends in mobility, digitization, and a growing population are fundamentally changing how we live, work, and drive. Trinseo solutions make cars lighter weight; make buildings more energy efficient and make medical and consumer technology devices durable and safe," said Tim Stedman, senior vice president, strategy and corporate development.

As a leader in sustainability, Trinseo not only develops market-leading products including polycarbonate containing up to 95% post-consumer recycled content but has also made strides to embed environmental and social responsibility into their company culture and operations. A founding member of Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), a consortium that explores new methods for polystyrene recycling, Trinseo has helped to instill more sustainable practices and to advance adoption of technologies that will reduce waste and increase circularity throughout the supply chain.

"We're very proud to create positive change, with regards to both our own operations as well as via the solutions we provide to help our customers meet their measurable sustainability goals," said Catherine Keenan, vice president, public affairs, sustainability and environment, health and safety (EH&S). "Since the last K Show, Trinseo has increased our transparency around stakeholder engagement and corporate social responsibility, issuing our most recent report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards Core Option. We have reduced our green house gas (GHG) emissions by 48% since 2011. Sustainability continues to be integral in our mission to develop innovative, collaborative solutions that address the most pressing problems facing our customers and society at large."

As part of K Show, Keenan will deliver the keynote address at a workshop hosted by Operation Clean Sweep(OCS), the pioneering initiative created to help the plastics industry keep pellets out of the environment. Titled "Zero Pellet Loss: A Value Chain Commitment," the workshop will present an opportunity for education and discussion regarding the role and purpose of OCS in the plastics value chain. The workshop will take place on Friday, October 18 from 4-5 p.m., at Trinseo's Main Booth and The Lab, Hall 6, Booths 6E60 and 6E57.

In addition, Trinseo will participate in a panel discussion by Styrenics Circular Solutions on Thursday, October 17 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Conference Center South Meeting Room 8, featuring representatives from entities throughout the value chain who will discuss the importance and potential of circularity for styrenics.

Trinseo will also host a press breakfast at their booth on the morning of Thursday, October 17 from 9-10 a.m. In addition to presentations from Stedman, Keenan, and Sandra Hoffman, global technology innovation director, synthetic rubber, a broader suite of company leaders will be available to discuss the latest material innovations and strategic advances being pursued at Trinseo.

Over the last three years, Trinseo's evolution has continued as it has built a reputation for leading on progressive solutions that meet society's most complex material needs. The company's strategic acquisition of API in 2017 advanced differentiation in offerings in both rigid and soft-touch polymers, and recently announced plans to build a state-of-the-art TPE pilot facility in Hsinchu, Taiwan will enhance the firm's ability to work together and create meaningful growth synergies with customers around the world.

Additional information:

Main Booth: Hall 6, Booth 6E60 An award-winning barista will be preparing and serving fresh coffee A selection of fresh regional food will be served throughout the day

The Lab: Hall 6, Booth 6E57

Opening hours for guests: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Opening hours for exhibitors: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More information about Trinseo's involvement at K 2019 can be found online at www.trinseo.com/K-2019.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,500 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005058/en/

Contacts:

Trinseo Europe GmbH

Kate Ringier

Tel.: 41 44 718 3614

Email: kringier@trinseo.com