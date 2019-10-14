Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Week ending 11 October 2019

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 11 October 2019





Guernsey, 14 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 7 October 2019 and 11 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,584 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.32 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 07/10/2019 BATE 279 7.30 2,037 XLON 1,856 7.29 13,526 CHIX 155 7.30 1,132 TRQX 91 7.30 664 Total 2,381 7.29 17,358 08/10/2019 BATE 283 7.30 2,066 XLON 2,060 7.32 15,072 CHIX 158 7.30 1,153 TRQX 92 7.30 672 Total 2,593 7.31 18,963 09/10/2019 BATE 283 7.34 2,077 XLON 2,019 7.35 14,833 CHIX 158 7.34 1,160 TRQX 88 7.34 646 Total 2,548 7.35 18,716 10/10/2019 BATE 278 7.32 2,035 XLON 2,084 7.32 15,253 CHIX 254 7.32 1,859 TRQX 91 7.32 666 Total 2,707 7.32 19,814 11/10/2019 BATE 236 7.34 1,732 XLON 745 7.28 5,427 CHIX 257 7.34 1,886 TRQX 117 7.34 859 Total 1,355 7.31 9,905

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,912,284 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,467,154 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 7 October 2019 and 11 October 2019: