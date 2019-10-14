Anzeige
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
14.10.19
08:06 Uhr
7,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,200
7,440
09:11
14.10.2019 | 09:05
(70 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Week ending 11 October 2019

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 11 October 2019


Guernsey, 14 October 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 7 October 2019 and 11 October 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,584 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.32 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
07/10/2019BATE2797.302,037
XLON1,8567.2913,526
CHIX1557.301,132
TRQX917.30664
Total2,3817.2917,358
08/10/2019BATE2837.302,066
XLON2,0607.3215,072
CHIX1587.301,153
TRQX927.30672
Total2,5937.3118,963
09/10/2019BATE2837.342,077
XLON2,0197.3514,833
CHIX1587.341,160
TRQX887.34646
Total2,5487.3518,716
10/10/2019BATE2787.322,035
XLON2,0847.3215,253
CHIX2547.321,859
TRQX917.32666
Total2,7077.3219,814
11/10/2019BATE2367.341,732
XLON7457.285,427
CHIX2577.341,886
TRQX1177.34859
Total1,3557.319,905

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,912,284 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,467,154 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 7 October 2019 and 11 October 2019:

Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
07/10/2019XLON 5757.26 4,174.50
XLON 37.30 21.90
XLON 2787.30 2,029.40
BATE 2797.30 2,036.70
CHIX 1557.30 1,131.50
TRQX 917.30 664.30
XLON 2297.30 1,671.70
XLON 7717.30 5,628.30
2,3817.2917,358.30
08/10/2019XLON 1007.30 730.00
BATE 2837.30 2,065.90
CHIX 1587.30 1,153.40
TRQX 927.30 671.60
XLON 2507.30 1,825.00
XLON 1,0007.32 7,320.00
XLON 5707.32 4,172.40
XLON 1407.32 1,024.80
2,5937.3118,963.10
09/10/2019XLON 2297.36 1,685.44
XLON 2267.36 1,663.36
XLON 2387.36 1,751.68
BATE 1237.34 902.82
BATE 1607.34 1,174.40
CHIX 1587.34 1,159.72
TRQX 887.34 645.92
XLON 5197.34 3,809.46
XLON 1807.34 1,321.20
XLON 3207.34 2,348.80
XLON 1867.34 1,365.24
XLON 1217.34 888.14
2,5487.3518,716.18
10/10/2019XLON5947.324,348.08
XLON2867.322,093.52
XLON2857.302,080.50
BATE2787.322,034.96
CHIX2547.321,859.28
XLON2347.341,717.56
XLON2297.341,680.86
XLON2047.321,493.28
XLON1207.30876.00
TRQX917.32666.12
XLON857.30620.50
XLON477.30343.10
2,7077.3219,813.76
11/10/2019XLON 2937.28 2,133.04
XLON 2717.28 1,972.88
BATE 2367.34 1,732.24
XLON 1617.30 1,175.30
CHIX 1417.34 1,034.94
TRQX 1177.34 858.78
CHIX 1167.34 851.44
XLON 197.30 138.70
XLON 17.30 7.30
1,3557.319,904.62


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)