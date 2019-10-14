Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes merger of OBL Pharm and Binnopharm 14-Oct-2019 / 09:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema completes merger of OBL Pharm and Binnopharm Moscow, 14 October 2019. - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the completion of the merger of pharmaceutical assets JSC Pharmaceutical Enterprise Obolenskoe ("OBL Pharm") and JSC Binnopharm ("Binnopharm"). The merged company will operate under the brand Alium. As a result of Sistema's participation in an additional issue of OBL Pharm shares, Sistema's effective stake in the company increased from 12.8% to 26.3%. VTB Bank's effective stake in OBL Pharm now stands at 38.5%, while the total stake owned by the consortium of investors including the Russian Direct Investment Fund ("RDIF"), the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF, which was created by RDIF and China Investment Corporation) and leading Middle Eastern funds is 23.0%. Sistema paid for its additional shares of OBL Pharm using the 88.7% of Binnopharm shares that it owned.[1] The merger of OBL Pharm and Binnopharm created pharmaceuticals holding Alium, one of Russia's largest pharma companies in the commercial segment. Alium's total production area exceeds 70,000 sq m and includes four high-tech facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region. The company's diversified product portfolio comprises approximately 200 drugs used across therapeutic areas including respiratory, nervous and gastrointestinal systems, cardiology, infectious diseases and colds as well as pain relief. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] As part of the process of merging OBL Pharm and Binnopharm, Sistema increased its stake in Binnopharm to 88.7% by acquiring 14.7% of the company from minority shareholders. ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 23264 EQS News ID: 889435 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8dbdb321a88e3508530119f5e3de64d2&application_id=889435&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2019 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)