The global online clothing rental market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005203/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global online clothing rental market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With growing competition in the fashion industry, retailers are expanding their product line to keep customers engaged with their brands. This is driving consumers to rent branded clothes on a subscription basis to avoid the accumulation of huge volumes of fast fashion clothing in their wardrobes. With such rental subscription models, consumers keep themselves updated with the latest fashion trends. The growing popularity of the rental subscription model is encouraging leading market players to offer luxury fashion dresses and everyday casuals on a subscription basis. Factors such as the growth of the fast fashion industry and quickly shifting fashion preferences are creating new market opportunities for online clothing rental players. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global online clothing rental market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31798

As per Technavio, the rising trend of sustainable clothing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Online Clothing Rental Market: Growing Trend of Sustainable Clothing

Consumers across the world are increasingly adopting ethical practices in their clothing. This is prompting fashion industry players to focus on the adoption of sustainable practices in manufacturing. Players in the fashion industry are using renewable and recyclable materials to avoid harmful effects caused by clothing items in landfills. Several vendors are adopting subscription models to showcase the sustainability in their clothing businesses. The growing trend of sustainable clothing will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing trend of sustainable clothing, the rising popularity of experiential marketing and increasing adoption of the subscription-based model are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Online Clothing Rental Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global online clothing rental market by end-users (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the rise in the number of new online clothing rental startups in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005203/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/