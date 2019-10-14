RPA leader is keen to cater locally to BeLux customers and help them to reap the benefits of automation

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, announces today the opening of its Brussels office. The move follows the company's commitment to stay close to enterprises and public sector organizations in the region that are looking at leveraging customized automation solutions.

Using the low-code, best-in-its class automation technology that powers the UiPath Enterprise RPA Platform, over 4000 organizations worldwide have already unburdened their staff from repetitive, rule-based manual tasks, enabling meaningful customer or citizen interaction. The local team of experts, led by Regional Vice President BeNeLux Maurits Houck, is already working alongside clients to scale or introduce automation programs that will help them achieve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer and citizen engagement.

The European Commission (EC) has acknowledged artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics as an area of strategic importance and a key driver of digital transformation and economic development. The EC's AI experts recommended that Member States provide 'human-centric AI-based services for individuals' while making strategic use of public procurement to foster innovation by acquiring AI-based solutions via the public procurement mechanisms of the European Union (EU). Furthermore, earlier this year, the European Parliament endorsed RPA as a driver of transformation in the public sector. Through its local office, UiPath, whose automation solutions are being used by over 40 public agencies around the world, aims to support the EU in its mission to become a digitally transformed, citizen-centric and data-driven administration by 2022.

At the same time, UiPath has made it its mission to democratize access to RPA skills and has put in place the tools to support the training, reskilling and upskilling of the workforce. UiPath Academy, the world's first open and free RPA learning platform, already counts 450,000 users from around the world. Through the UiPath Academic Alliance, the company works closely with leading institutes, universities, and schools, having pledged to teach automation skills one million students in the next three years, preparing them for the workplace of the future.

Maurits Houck, UiPath Regional VP BeNeLux, said: "The appetite for RPA and AI of businesses and the public sector is a key indicator of economic competitiveness and ability to stay abreast of digital transformation. Early adopters, spanning all economic sectors, know they have introduced to the workplace a powerful tool that gives their staff back the time to accomplish more value-added work. Adopting UiPath's 'Automation First' mindset, which envisions a robot for every person and prepares employees for the workplace of the future, will position businesses and governments at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution."

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "automation first" era championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and recognized for having the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005033/en/

Contacts:

Toni Iafrate

UiPath

toni.iafrate@uipath.com

978-239-5499