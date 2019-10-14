Abzena announced today the appointment of Kimball Hall as Chief Operating Officer, adding to the company's executive leadership team.

Ms. Hall will focus on the growth of Abzena as the leading Partner Research Organization (PRO) for outsourced integrated gene to GMP services for large molecules and antibody drug conjugates. She joins Abzena from Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, a leading biopharmaceutical company. She stated, "I am delighted to be joining Abzena and becoming part of this incredibly talented team. Abzena's strong track record in integrated development positions the company well as the world's premier partner research organization. I look forward to helping our valued customers achieve successful outcomes through the scientific quality and speed of our integrated biologics capabilities.

Kimball served for 4 years at Genetech as SVP and Global Head of Drug Substance, as well as a member of the Genentech Executive Committee, with responsibility for 7 internal sites and 4,300 people covering both biologics and small molecules. Ms. Hall was also responsible for 27 external manufacturing locations. Her accomplishments included ensuring a strong Quality and Safety Culture, supporting 5 new commercial product launches, and establishing small volume production. Before joining Genentech, Ms. Hall served for 16 years at Amgen in multiple roles of increasing responsibility, culminating as VP of Manufacturing.

Ms. Hall holds a BS in Microbiology from the University of Washington. She has held a variety of Board and Advisory Board positions, including being a member of the Genentech Executive Committee, Genentech's Patient Access Board, and as an advisor to Genentech's Global Women's Professional organization.

Dr. Jonathan Goldman MD, CEO of Abzena commented, "I am delighted that Kimball is joining us. She brings exceptional experience in science, leadership and partnerships that are needed to advance our growth and enable our outstanding employee talent globally. Her collaborative approach to understanding and delivering for the unmet needs of our customers and the patients they serve makes her ideally suited to the Chief Operating Officer role.

Dr. Goldman added, "Abzena is the only organization able to deliver fully integrated gene to GMP in biologics, complex large molecules and ADC literally under one roof. We have shown great success in transitioning complex molecules through lead selection into clinical development in multiple therapeutic areas. Kimball is a unique and gifted leader. We are very fortunate to have her join our team and take us to the next level."

About Abzena

Abzena provides the most complete set of solutions in integrated early discovery to mid-phase biotherapeutic and ADC drug development services in the pharmaceutical industry. The company maintains resources around the world, with facilities in the US and UK. Abzena is partnered with Welsh, Carson, Anderson Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. For more information, please see www.abzena.com.

