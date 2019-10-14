Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Expands European Healthcare Team with Appointment of Jean-Luc Belingard, former CEO of bioMérieux, Ipsen, and Roche Diagnostics, as an Operating Advisor to its Funds

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") today announced the appointment of Jean-Luc Belingard, a senior executive with a successful career leading global pharmaceutical businesses, as an Operating Advisor to CD&R Funds. Mr. Belingard will work closely with CD&R's global healthcare team on sourcing and evaluating new investments and advising CD&R portfolio company management teams.

"Healthcare investments continue to be a major strategic priority for CD&R in both Europe and North America," said David Novak, CD&R Partner and head of the Firm's London-based, European investment team. "Jean-Luc lends further strength to our global operating capabilities and shares our vision that private capital will be an engine for long-term value creation in the healthcare sector."

"We are thrilled that Jean-Luc will be joining us as an advisor to our funds," said Eric Rouzier, CD&R Partner. "His exceptional record of success and extensive network are a welcome addition to our efforts to target rewarding investments across healthcare sub-segments, including exposure to attractive global pharmaceutical-related services and product businesses."

Mr. Belingard has 40 years of managerial experience in the pharmaceutical, life sciences and diagnostics industries, including as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of bioMérieux and Ipsen Group, and Chief Executive Officer of Roche Diagnostics.

"CD&R has a well-established and successful approach to healthcare investing," said Mr. Belingard. "I am looking forward to helping the Firm implement its distinctive strategy of partnering with management teams to profitably grow their businesses and make them more valuable."

Mr. Belingard received his M.Sc. from HEC and M.B.A. from Cornell University. He serves on the Board of Directors of bioMérieux, Lupin, Pierre Fabre and Laboratory Corporation of America. He has been awarded the Légion d'Honneur and the Ordre National du Mérite.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $28 billion in 86 companies representing a broad range of industries with an aggregate transaction value of more than $130 billion. CD&R has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

