Atos International: UK Ministry of Defence selects Atos to deploy digital transformation of healthcare

Paris, France; London, UK - 14 October 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, will provide support to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in the United Kingdom through a contract worth an estimated total value of £25 million GBP to ensure digital transformation in the delivery of healthcare within the UK's Defence services.

The primary objective of the MOD's CORTISONE Programme is to deliver a suite of Medical Information Services (Med IS) through the exploitation of Commercial off-the-shelf products.

Through the CORTISONE programme, Atos as a delivery partner under service provider 3D, will execute a sustainable, integrated, cohesive and enduring information capability that will fully and effectively support the delivery of evidence-based medical, dental and healthcare outputs, to achieve the aim of the Defence Medical Services.

Atos will maintain and develop the overall solution architecture, artefacts and component integration, providing technical advice and product evaluation, working closely with the MOD ISS (Information Systems & Services) design throughout the process. It will set up and maintain environments, install and configure Commercial off-the-shelf products, build and evaluate interfaces and support data management.

Philip Chalmers, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Atos in UK and Ireland said: "By adapting commercial industry standard products to create this suite of Medical Information Services, the CORTISONE programme will provide the Defence Medical Services with an integrated and flexible capability that enables digital transformation in the delivery of healthcare within Defence."

The CORTISONE programme will ensure full integration of procured components, supporting implementation and transition. Training services and materials, alongside service management, will also be offered by Atos.

