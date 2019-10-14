Against a challenging retail sector environment and ongoing economic uncertainty, Town Centre Securities (TCS) delivered a robust underlying performance in FY19 while continuing to re-position its portfolio for the long term. Earnings and NAV were lower than in FY18 but the fully covered DPS was maintained, now held or improved in each of the last 59 years. Already below 50%, TCS plans to reduce retail and leisure exposure further and continue to recycle capital into more attractive opportunities, including the group's significant pipeline of development opportunities.

