Croma-Pharma Reveals New Packaging Design for the Arthrex ACP Double Syringe System

LEOBENDORF, Austria, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is moving forward in harmonizing its aesthetic portfolio, continuously. In the course of the portfolio alignment Croma proudly introduces its own branded packaging design for the Arthrex ACP double syringe system. The new packaging design integrates to the unique appearance of the Croma product range and consistency with Croma as comprehensive umbrella brand is given. Since April 2017 Croma-Pharma GmbH and Arthrex GmbH operate a successful cooperation with the personalized cell therapy device Arthrex ACP as part of Croma's product family. The Arthrex ACP double syringe system for aesthetic applications is exclusively distributed in 9 European countries by Croma.

About Arthrex ACP

The Arthrex ACP double syringe system builds the basis of the Arthrex personalized cell therapy. It enables closed, rapid, and simple production of platelet rich plasma (PRP) which harnesses the body's own healing and regeneration processes. PRP's medicinal effect originates from a multitude of growth factors and signalling molecules found in platelets and plasma. No synthetic separation gels or anticoagulants are used as the PRP is separated from the other blood components in a purely physical process. The innovative Arthrex ACP double syringe allows simple preparation of clinically evaluated and proven PRP without having to compromise on safety and quality.

About Arthrex GmbH

As Croma is always committed to high quality standards, and Arthrex is renowned for its high quality products, support and reliability the cooperation was the consequent implication. With products such as the Arthrex ACP double syringe, Arthrex is one of the world's leading companies in the field of biotechnology, since 1981. The Arthrex ACP double syringe has been a success story since 2007. Millions of Arthrex ACP double syringes have already been used by physicians all over the world.

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and distribution of innovative products and services in aesthetic medicine, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries. Within its global sales network, Croma focuses with own branded products on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Besides a broad range of HA fillers from the own production site, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system and a personalized skincare technology in its core strategic markets.

Contact:

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Stefanie Höhn

Corporate Director Communications

Cromazeile 2

A-2100 Leobendorf

Phone: +43 676 846868 190

Mail: stefanie.hoehn@croma.at

Home: www.croma.at