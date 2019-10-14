Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $29.2 Billion Cosmetic Packaging Market

Cosmetic Packaging Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper and Others), by Product Type (Bottles, Tubes, Jars, Roller Balls, Pens, Sticks, Caps & Closures and Others) and by Cosmetic Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Nail Care, Makeup and Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Forecasts and Analysis
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the global cosmetic packaging market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $29.1bn in 2019.
Now: On January 2018 - Amcor has started initiatives to covert whole of their packaging products into recyclable and reusable by 2025. This is an example of the business-critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
Report Scope
• 187 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of Key Players in Cosmetic Packaging Technologies
• Amcor Ltd.
• Aptar Group Inc.
• Bemis Company, Inc.
• Cosmopak Ltd.
• DS Smith Plc
• Gerresheimer AG
• HCP Packaging Co. Ltd.
• Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd.
• Quadpack Industries SA
• Raepak Ltd.
• Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd.
• RPC Global Plc
• Global Cosmetic Packaging Market and Volume Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Market and Volume Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Product Type
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Bottles 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Tubes 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Jars 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Roller Balls 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Pens 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Sticks 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Caps & Closures 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Other Product Types 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Market and Volume Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Material
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Plastic 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Metal 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Glass 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Paper 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Other Materials 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Market and Volume Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Cosmetic Type
• Skin Care Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Hair Care Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Nail Care Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Makeup Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Cosmetic Packaging Forecast by Other Cosmetic Types 2019-2029
• Regional and Leading National Cosmetic Packaging Market and Volume Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029
• North America Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• US Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• France Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Spain Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• China Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• India Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Australia Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• LAMEA Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Saudi Arabia Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• South Africa Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of LAMEA Cosmetic Packaging Forecast 2019-2029
Companies covered in the report include:
ABA Packaging Corporation
Albea SA
Alpha Packaging
Amber Plastics
Anomatic
AptarGroup Inc.
Arkay Packaging
Atlas Tube Filling
Avon
Baralan
Beiersdorf AG
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Big Sky Packaging
Cameo Metal Products
Color Carton Corp.
Colt's Plastics Co., Inc.
Corpack GmbH
Cosmetic & Perfume Filling & Packaging, Inc.
Cospack America Corporation
Cospopak USA LLC
Coty Deutschland GmbH
Coverpla Inc.
Decotech
DHL
Diamond Packaging
Disc Top Go
Ds Smith Plc
Duri
East Hill Industries, LLC
EDM
Epopack Co. Ltd
Estee Lauder
FusionPKG
Gerresheimer AG
Global Packaging Inc.
HCP Packaging Co. Ltd
HCT Packaging, Inc.
Head & Shoulders
Henkel AG
Integrated Packaging Industries, Inc.
International Cosmetic Suppliers Ltd.
JP Packaging LLC.
JSN Cosmetic Packaging
Label Technology
Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd
Lo Mei Cosmetics Co., Ltd.
L'Oréal Deutschland GmbH
Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH)
M C Packaging Corporation
Madeline Blondman & Co., Inc.
Maybelline
Mercadona
Oliver Printing & Packaging
Plastic Srl
Premi Beauty Industries
Procter & Gamble Germany GmbH
Puig
RPC Group Plc
RUSI Cosmetic GmbH & Co. KG
Taizhou K.K. Plastic Co., Ltd
Tapematic USA Inc.
Taplast S.p.A.
Tokiwa Cosmetics
Too Charming Co., Ltd.
Unilever Deutschland GmbH
Well Lord Inc
WWP
