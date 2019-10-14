ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES

Accoya wood progress in FY20 to date continues to validate the business model and expansion undertaken last year. The new Tricoya project is also progressing albeit with commissioning slipping by some months into H2 calendar 2020. Our existing model accommodates these effects and we have made no changes save for adding FY22 estimates for the first time. For now, on our unchanged estimates, we continue to contend that the current valuation is underpinned by Accoya.

